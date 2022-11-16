The nominees for the Game Awards 2022 are in.

Like every year, the Game Awards returns to praise the best games, adaptations, content creators, audio designs, performances, and more. Widely considered the biggest awards event in gaming, winning a Game Award is always a privilege.

The Game Awards will also take a glimpse at the esports scene, rewarding the best athletes, teams, games, coaches, and events.

To win the Game Award for being the best esports athlete of the year, players have to have more than just trophies under their belts. Sportsmanlike behavior and raising the bar in the competition also go towards the reward.

This year, five esports players have been nominated for the award.

Here are all nominees for the Best Esports athlete at the Game Awards 2022.

Jeon “Chovy” Ji-Hoon

Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok

Finn “Karrigan” Andersen

Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev

Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker

This year, three esports games stood out—League of Legends, CS:GO, and VALORANT. Therefore, it’s no surprise the five nominees compete in those titles.

Chovy and Faker are two of the most renowned League mid laners of all time, with each of them hoisting an LCK trophy this year (Chovy in Summer, Faker in Spring). The players represented South Korea at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, with Faker going all the way to the finals, and Chovy losing in the semifinals.

Karrigan and s1mple are stand-out players in CS:GO. The former led FaZe Clan to a championship run in the first half of the year, claiming trophies for IEM Katowice 2022, ESL Pro League Season 15, and PGL Antwerp Major. The Ukrainian, on the other hand, hasn’t collected as much silverware as karrigan in 2022, but his contribution to the esport as a leader and role model, and his incredible skills, earned him the spot.

For VALORANT, yay stood out above the rest. In 2022, he led OpTic Gaming to a first-place finish at VCT Stage one Reykjavik and was close to repeating that success after finishing third and second in Masters Copenhagen and VALORANT Champions 2022, respectively.