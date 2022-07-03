All New Weapons in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC

Studio MDHR recently released the Delicious Last Course DLC for Cuphead. The new DLC looks to refresh the gameplay experience from new characters to levels and boss fights. While you set onto a new journey to face new names, you can also pick up one of the new weapons that were added to the game with the DLC.

Weapon name Description Converge Converge fires electric bullets that spread in three trajectories. The weapon’s projectile makes it a decent fit for clearing airborne enemies. Crackshot Crackshot shoots out laser beams that also split into smaller beams if the initial shot fails to hit any targets. Even if you miss your first shot with Crackshot, you’ll still have a decent chance of hitting targets making this weapon a decent choice for chaotic fights. Twist Up Twist Up shoots tornado-like projectiles that also move upwards after leaving the gun. This weapon is ideal to clear out large hordes of enemies, but it’ll be a subpar choice if you’re looking to focus fire on an enemy.

Your weapon choice will heavily depend on the level you want to clear. While Twist Up and Converge will be more suitable for clearing out a high number of enemies, Crackshot can be a better choice to take down bosses that also spawn a few mobs as their supporting cast.