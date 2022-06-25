All gaming companies and esports organizations that have spoken against the overturning of Roe v. Wade

On the morning of June 24, the United States Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, which was a landmark decision made in 1973 that ruled that the U.S. Constitution protected a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion. With this decision, five Justices, four of which that were appointed by Presidents who lost the popular vote in their respective elections, ended federal protections for access to abortion that had been in place for almost fifty years, paving the way for states to institute their own laws.

The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade sent ripples across social media, and both gaming and esports were not immune to the effects. Numerous gaming companies and esports organizations have spoken out against the Supreme Court’s decision.

Here is the list of gaming companies and esports organizations that have spoken out against the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and have spoken in favor of reproductive rights.

All gaming companies that have spoken against the overturning of Roe v. Wade

“Bungie is committed to ensuring that every one of our employees and their families have safe and affordable access to essential healthcare needs. As we continue to expand our digital-first workplace to more states, we will now be implementing a travel reimbursement program for any employee to use when they or a dependent cannot get access to the healthcare they need where they live.”

“Our U.S. health plans cover lawful medical services like abortion and gender-affirming care, and we recently extended our travel benefits to include travel expense support assistance for covered medical services.” – Xbox

All esports organizations that have spoken against the overturning of Roe v. Wade

“Fuck the six Justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.” -NYXL

“Safety, and right to choose, of all Evil Genisues is paramount to me. We will cover relocation of all our employees and their households who do not feel safe, to our WA or CA offices.” – Nicole LaPointe Jameson, CEO of EG.

“Abortion is a human right – for everyone – wherever they live. Today Team Liquid are encouraging our US teams to leave their desks and demonstrate against this erosion of women’s rights.” – Claire Hungate, President & COO at Liquid.