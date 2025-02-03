Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Hello kitty island adventure green echo quest completion screen.
Screenshot by DotEsports
Category:
General

All Echo Conch locations in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Find all Echo Conch locations, rewards and owners here.
Image of Maddison Ahlbrand
Maddison Ahlbrand
|

Published: Feb 3, 2025 01:37 pm

If you’re like me and have been busy exploring Hello Kitty Island Adventure, odds are, you’ve come across an Echo Conch. But finding all of them and who they belong to is a tricky task.

Recommended Videos

There are 10 Echo Conches in total, so, you’ll have 10 subsequent quests to complete. Once you’ve collected an Echo Conch, you can view the clue for who it belongs to in your inventory. To complete each Echo quest, you simply give the Conch to the correct character. The clue will appear like a gift preference, however, with some characters’ favorites overlapping so it can be challenging.

Here are all of the locations of each Echo Conches and who they belong to below.

Where to find each Echo Conch in HKIA

Hello kitty island adventure map with all echo conch locations marked.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
ConchLocationOwnerReward
Green Echo ConchEast of the Hedge Maze in Spooky Swamp in a tree to the right of the cabin area on the upper level. You’ll need to complete the Power up the Gate quest first.KeroppiDecorative Keroppi Conch
Orange Echo Conch East of the Hedge Maze in Spooky Swamp in a tree to the right of the cabin area on the upper level. Directly North of the Green Echo Conch, on a rock ledge to the right of the Tricky Triangulation puzzle temple. You’ll need to complete the Power up the Gate quest first.RetsukoDecorative Retsuko Conch
Purple Echo ConchOn a rock ledge behind Visitor Cabin four on Gemstone Mountain, below the Oasis mailbox.KuromiDecorative Kuromi Conch
Pink Echo ConchUnderwater in the field of seaweed, directly underneath the large stone pillar on the southeast corner of the kelp forest North of the Comedy Club. This requires the Snorkel and Flippers to be unlocked.My Melody Decorative My Melody Conch
Red Echo ConchSoutheast of the Hot Springs mailbox underwater next to the blocked mining entrance. This requires the Snorkel and Flippers to be unlocked.Hello KittyDecorative Hello Kitty Conch
Yellow Echo ConchUnderwater in the kelp forest West of the Pink Echo Conch. This requires the Snorkel and Flippers to be unlocked.PekkleDecorative Pekkle Conch
Blue Echo ConchOn a rock ledge directly east of the Upper Ruins mailbox. You’ll need to complete the Enraging Ruins quest, or upgrade your Stamina twice to get this one.Chococat Decorative Chococat Conch
Sky Echo ConchIn the pond directly East of the Icy Peak Entrance mailbox on Gemstone Mountain. This requires the Snorkel and Flippers to be unlocked.Tuxedo SamDecorative Tuxedo Sam Conch
White Echo ConchUnderwater directly northwest of the Shipwreck. This requires the Snorkel and Flippers to be unlocked.Badtz-MaruDecorative Badtz-Maru Conch
Brown Echo ConchOn a ledge on the Western edge of Mount Hothead beach. Pompompurin Decorative Pompompurin Conch
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
Author
Image of Maddison Ahlbrand
Maddison Ahlbrand