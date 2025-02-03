All Echo Conch locations in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

If you’re like me and have been busy exploring Hello Kitty Island Adventure, odds are, you’ve come across an Echo Conch. But finding all of them and who they belong to is a tricky task.

There are 10 Echo Conches in total, so, you’ll have 10 subsequent quests to complete. Once you’ve collected an Echo Conch, you can view the clue for who it belongs to in your inventory. To complete each Echo quest, you simply give the Conch to the correct character. The clue will appear like a gift preference, however, with some characters’ favorites overlapping so it can be challenging.

Here are all of the locations of each Echo Conches and who they belong to below.

Where to find each Echo Conch in HKIA

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Conch Location Owner Reward Green Echo Conch East of the Hedge Maze in Spooky Swamp in a tree to the right of the cabin area on the upper level. You’ll need to complete the Power up the Gate quest first. Keroppi Decorative Keroppi Conch Orange Echo Conch East of the Hedge Maze in Spooky Swamp in a tree to the right of the cabin area on the upper level. Directly North of the Green Echo Conch, on a rock ledge to the right of the Tricky Triangulation puzzle temple. You’ll need to complete the Power up the Gate quest first. Retsuko Decorative Retsuko Conch Purple Echo Conch On a rock ledge behind Visitor Cabin four on Gemstone Mountain, below the Oasis mailbox. Kuromi Decorative Kuromi Conch Pink Echo Conch Underwater in the field of seaweed, directly underneath the large stone pillar on the southeast corner of the kelp forest North of the Comedy Club. This requires the Snorkel and Flippers to be unlocked. My Melody Decorative My Melody Conch Red Echo Conch Southeast of the Hot Springs mailbox underwater next to the blocked mining entrance. This requires the Snorkel and Flippers to be unlocked. Hello Kitty Decorative Hello Kitty Conch Yellow Echo Conch Underwater in the kelp forest West of the Pink Echo Conch. This requires the Snorkel and Flippers to be unlocked. Pekkle Decorative Pekkle Conch Blue Echo Conch On a rock ledge directly east of the Upper Ruins mailbox. You’ll need to complete the Enraging Ruins quest, or upgrade your Stamina twice to get this one. Chococat Decorative Chococat Conch Sky Echo Conch In the pond directly East of the Icy Peak Entrance mailbox on Gemstone Mountain. This requires the Snorkel and Flippers to be unlocked. Tuxedo Sam Decorative Tuxedo Sam Conch White Echo Conch Underwater directly northwest of the Shipwreck. This requires the Snorkel and Flippers to be unlocked. Badtz-Maru Decorative Badtz-Maru Conch Brown Echo Conch On a ledge on the Western edge of Mount Hothead beach. Pompompurin Decorative Pompompurin Conch

