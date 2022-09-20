All confirmed NBA 2K23 MyPlayer replica builds

NBA 2K23’s Easter egg replica builds have become an instant hit in the MyPlayer builder. Everyone is trying to get a replica of their favorite player, but there’s a catch. Your favorite player might not have a replica build in NBA 2K23.
2K Games added a cool new feature called a replica build in the NBA 2K23 MyPlayer builder. You can unlock an NBA star’s replica build if your MyPlayer character’s stats closely resemble those of said NBA star’s stats and playstyle.
We thought the list of unlockable builds would keep growing in the weeks post-release and we were correct. There are dozens of replica builds that have been discovered so far and it’s a real possibility that there are more yet to be found by the community.
Not everyone has the time to try out a dozen different MyPlayer builds each day in an attempt to find replica builds. We’ll ease that process by listing every single confirmed MyPlayer replica build in NBA 2K23 so far.
As mentioned, the list may grow, but we’ll make sure to update it as it does.
Every confirmed MyPlayer replica build in NBA 2K23
- Stephen Curry – Chef
- Penny Hardaway – Lil Penny
- Chris Paul – The Point God
- Luka Dončić – The Matador
- Gilbert Arenas – Agent Zero
- Gary Payton – The Glove
- Magic Johnson – Magic
- De’Aaron Fox – Swipa
- Chauncey Billups – Mr. Big Shot
- Jerry West – The Logo
- Derrick Rose – Pooh
- Steve Francis – The Franchise
- Sleepy Floyd – Sleepy
- Rafer Alston – Skip 2 My Lou
- Jason Terry – The Jet
- Avery Johnson – Little General
- Richard Hamilton – Rip
- Dwyane Wade – Flash
- Kobe Bryant – Mamba
- Michael Jordan – His Airness
- Vince Carter – Half Man, Half Amazing
- DeMar DeRozan – Deebo
- Clyde Drexler – The Glide
- Allen Iverson – The Answer
- Darrell Griffith – Dr. Dunkenstein
- Kawhi Leonard – The Klaw
- Shawn Marion – The Matrix
- Paul Pierce – The Truth
- Dominique Wilkins – Human Highlight Film
- Jamal Wilks – Silk
- Julius Erving – The Doctor
- Billy Cunningham – The Kangaroo Kid
- Dennis Rodman – The Worm
- Shawn Kemp – Reign Man
- Zion Williamson – Zanos
- Kevin Garnett – The Big Ticket
- Larry Johnson – Grandmama
- Tim Duncan – The Big Fundamental
- Karl Malone – The Mailman
- Nikola Jokić – The Joker
- Hakeem Olajuwon – The Dream
- DeMarcus Cousins – Baby Boogie
- Bill Laimbeer – Prince of Darkness
- David Robinson – The Admiral
- George Mikan – Mr. Basketball
- Moses Malone – Chairman of the Boards
- Robert Parish – The Chief
- Bryant Reeves – Big Country
With so many replica builds available, the likelihood is that at least one of your favorites is up there.