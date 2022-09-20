All confirmed NBA 2K23 MyPlayer replica builds

NBA 2K23’s Easter egg replica builds have become an instant hit in the MyPlayer builder. Everyone is trying to get a replica of their favorite player, but there’s a catch. Your favorite player might not have a replica build in NBA 2K23.

2K Games added a cool new feature called a replica build in the NBA 2K23 MyPlayer builder. You can unlock an NBA star’s replica build if your MyPlayer character’s stats closely resemble those of said NBA star’s stats and playstyle.

We thought the list of unlockable builds would keep growing in the weeks post-release and we were correct. There are dozens of replica builds that have been discovered so far and it’s a real possibility that there are more yet to be found by the community.

Not everyone has the time to try out a dozen different MyPlayer builds each day in an attempt to find replica builds. We’ll ease that process by listing every single confirmed MyPlayer replica build in NBA 2K23 so far.

As mentioned, the list may grow, but we’ll make sure to update it as it does.

Every confirmed MyPlayer replica build in NBA 2K23

Stephen Curry – Chef

Penny Hardaway – Lil Penny

Chris Paul – The Point God

Luka Dončić – The Matador

Gilbert Arenas – Agent Zero

Gary Payton – The Glove

Magic Johnson – Magic

De’Aaron Fox – Swipa

Chauncey Billups – Mr. Big Shot

Jerry West – The Logo

Derrick Rose – Pooh

Steve Francis – The Franchise

Sleepy Floyd – Sleepy

Rafer Alston – Skip 2 My Lou

Jason Terry – The Jet

Avery Johnson – Little General

Richard Hamilton – Rip

Dwyane Wade – Flash

Kobe Bryant – Mamba

Michael Jordan – His Airness

Vince Carter – Half Man, Half Amazing

DeMar DeRozan – Deebo

Clyde Drexler – The Glide

Allen Iverson – The Answer

Darrell Griffith – Dr. Dunkenstein

Kawhi Leonard – The Klaw

Shawn Marion – The Matrix

Paul Pierce – The Truth

Dominique Wilkins – Human Highlight Film

Jamal Wilks – Silk

Julius Erving – The Doctor

Billy Cunningham – The Kangaroo Kid

Dennis Rodman – The Worm

Shawn Kemp – Reign Man

Zion Williamson – Zanos

Kevin Garnett – The Big Ticket

Larry Johnson – Grandmama

Tim Duncan – The Big Fundamental

Karl Malone – The Mailman

Nikola Jokić – The Joker

Hakeem Olajuwon – The Dream

DeMarcus Cousins – Baby Boogie

Bill Laimbeer – Prince of Darkness

David Robinson – The Admiral

George Mikan – Mr. Basketball

Moses Malone – Chairman of the Boards

Robert Parish – The Chief

Bryant Reeves – Big Country

With so many replica builds available, the likelihood is that at least one of your favorites is up there.