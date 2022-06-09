Mario Strikers: Battle League, the latest installment of the Mario Strikers franchise, is going to release worldwide on June 10 for the Nintendo Switch.

The latest trailer for the new Mario Strikers showed that it’ll be a four-vs-four game and not five-vs-five like GameCube’s Super Mario Strikers from 2005. Other than single-player modes like friendlies and cups, Mario Strikers will have an online mode where players can join clubs and attend league matches.

Like other Mario sports games, Mario Strikers puts characters from the Mario franchise and the Nintendo universe on the pitch, and each character is unique. They have different base stats and generally excel in one attribute more than others. Each character also has its own Hyper Strike.

What makes Mario Strikers distinctive is that the players can use items such as bananas, red shells, green shells, and more to stop an opponent in addition to going for a slide tackle or simply stealing the ball. This turns the game into a reckless competition because there is no referee on the pitch to call fouls.

All characters in Mario Strikers: Battle League

Mario Strikers will be released with a total of 10 playable characters on June 10. As of this moment, it’s unclear whether Nintendo plans to add more characters to the pool as part of post-launch DLC or if there will be in-game missions in the near future where players will be able to unlock more champions.

As you can imagine, household names such as the iconic Mario and Luigi are obviously a part of the Mario Strikers lineup, but there are also less-obvious characters. On top of playable characters, there’s even one character that exclusively plays as a goalkeeper and is AI-controlled.

Here are all of the characters in Mario Strikers.