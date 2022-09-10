All Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order bonuses

There's more than one way to get ready for Baghdad.

The Assassin’s Creed franchise is returning with Mirage in 2023. The 13th addition to the series will take the fans on a journey to ninth-century Baghdad as they follow Basim’s story.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will mark a change in the franchise’s direction as it’ll be narrative-driven, returning to a game formula much like the original games in the series. With the combat system favoring assassinations and stealth, players who have grown used to the brawls in Odyssey and Valhalla may have some adjusting to do.

Though the game doesn’t have a specific release date in 2023, it’s already available for pre-order. Assassin’s Creed Mirage is listed on Ubisoft’s official website, and it can be pre-ordered on all of its available platforms.

What are the Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order bonuses?

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Standard Edition pre-order bonuses: The Standard edition only features the base game.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition pre-order bonuses: The base game. Deluxe pack, which includes bonus cosmetics and weapons to equip in the game.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Collector’s Case pre-order bonuses: The base game. The deluxe pack. A high-quality Basim figurine. A replica of Basim’s brooch and an exclusive Steelbook.



Alternatively, players can also subscribe to Ubisoft Plus to gain access to Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s deluxe edition on release day. The Standard Edition of the game has a price tag of $49.99, while the deluxe version retails for $59.99. The Collector’s case for Assassin’s Creed Mirage costs $149.99.

Ubisoft+, on the other hand, costs $14.99 a month, and unlocks many other Ubisoft classics in addition to Mirage. Players will need to remain Ubisoft+ subscribers to continue to play the game, however, since all the games that the service offers can be played as long as the subscription is active.