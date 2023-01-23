All Anime Fruit Simulator codes (January 2023)

Anime Fruit Simulator is an action-adventure game that sees players acquiring new gear and other items to conquer their enemies and explore new locations. This gear comes in all shapes and sizes, from fruit to weapons to pets.

You’ll begin the game with a base set of all of the gear, but they can only be upgraded and improved using primarily coins and gems.

Luckily, you can also use spins to your advantage. Spins allow you to roll a dial for a random chance to earn coins, gems, and other gear. If you want to acquire dozens of free spins and other rewards, such as coins and gems, then you will need to enter specific codes. These codes are only for Anime Fruit Simulator and allow players to gain an advantage in-game.

To see the entire list of active codes in Anime Fruit Simulator, keep reading the guide below.

Anime Fruit Simulator Codes

These codes have been confirmed to be working, as of late Jan. 2023.

1kFollowing:O? – 10 spins

– 10 spins 50kMEMS?! – 10 spins

– 10 spins WelcomeToFruitSim – Free 3,000 coins, 1,000 gems, and 13 spins

– Free 3,000 coins, 1,000 gems, and 13 spins IWantSpins:) – Free ten spins reward

– Free ten spins reward 1MIL! – Free 10 spins reward

– Free 10 spins reward 5kLikes! – Free 10 spins reward

– Free 10 spins reward 20kMEMS – Free 10 spins reward

To enter these codes in Anime Fruit Simulator, launch the game and then head to the main lobby screen. From here, click on the “Enter Code” box in the bottom-left corner of the screen and type any one of the active codes you see above.