The Dead Island franchise has come back to life.

Dead Island 2 is alive and well—leaks have surfaced on Amazon this week confirming the long-awaited sequel is coming, and revealing a release date.

The long-awaited sequel to Deep Silver’s beloved Dead Island is available for pre-order for $69.99, according to the accidental Aug. 17 retail listing, and looks like it might give the old game a run for its money.

The original leak only showed the opportunity for fans to test out their zombie-killing skills on the PlayStation 4, but other versions were dug up shortly after it was found. The bloodthirsty zombie sequel is set for release on Feb. 3, 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

The leak showcased extras included in the “Day 1 Edition,” including “the Memories of Banoi Pack – Banoi War Club, Memories of Banoi Baseball Bat, Weapon Perk – balanced, Personal space skill card”.

Dead Island 2: Day 1 Edition (PS4) is up for preorder on Amazon ($69.99) https://t.co/tPNfDAfh8c #ad



Dated Feb 3, 2023. This is a brand new listing on Amazon and not the one that's been there for like 84 years pic.twitter.com/l2PNjoHOpH — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 18, 2022

Set in Beverly Hills and expanding to the sandy shores of Venice Beach, Dead Island 2 promises to be a gory and visceral first person experience, providing players with head exploding fun and copious amounts of different zombie types for users to tear into.

The leaked details confirmed six different characters with varying personalities and dialogues for players to choose from.

The story description explores an immune main-character with the ability to “harness their inner zombie,” trekking through a plague filled Los Angeles with the goal of uncovering the scary truth of the virus.

The Aug. 17 leaks also show screenshots reminiscent of the blood-filled gore-fest that players experienced in its predecessor. With crazy customisation, the sequel seems to be keeping some of the elements that made the first Dead Island so successful.

The original Dead Island, released in 2011, was incredibly successful for publisher, Deep Silver. Its success spawned several different types of experimental Dead Island style games, like Dead Island Riptide.

For any updates on Dead Island 2, follow Dot Esports to get the earliest info.