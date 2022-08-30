Ahead of its sequel, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle has reached a huge milestone

Since its launch, millions of players have tried out the game.

Ahead of the launch of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, its predecessor Kingdom Battle has reached a huge new milestone on its anniversary.

According to a post by Ubisoft creative director Davide Soliani, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle has now reached more than 10 million players. This is a massive achievement for the game that launched back in 2017.

10 millions of thanks a lot and bows. We love you ❤️🙏🏻. We will be forever in debt with you all. ❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/soRv3gzj2m — Davide Soliani (@DavideSoliani) August 29, 2022

It would seem this is a fitting sendoff for the game as we approach the launch of Sparks of Hope later this year and it has come on the fifth anniversary of Kingdom Battle. The sequel will bring with it more turn-based strategy action set in the Rabbids world alongside Nintendo’s iconic Mario characters.

During your time in the game, you’ll have to chance to play as favorites including Mario, Luigi, Peach, Rabbid Mario, Rabbid Luigi, Rabbid Peach, Rabbid Rosalina, Edge, and Bowser.

You can check out more info about the game’s characters here.

If you’re after a glimpse of the sequel, Nintendo has shared a gameplay clip of Sparks of Hope where you can see all that is coming in the next entry to the franchise.

Like with Kingdom Battle, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch console and it is scheduled to land on the platform on Oct. 20, 2022. If you’re eager to get in on this action then pre-orders are now live and if you’ve never played the original Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is available to purchase both digitally and physically now.