Blizzard president J. Allen Brack is leaving the company

Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra will take over as "co-leaders of Blizzard."

J. Allen Brack is stepping down as the leader of Activision Blizzard, the company announced today.

Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra will be taking over as “co-leaders of Blizzard,” it revealed in a statement.

The news comes after the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against Blizzard on July 21, alleging the company fosters a “frat boy” culture where female employees are subjected to sexual harassment.

In a statement made on July 22, Blizzard accused the Department of Fair Employment and Housing of including “distorted, and in many cases false, descriptions of Blizzard’s past.”

“The picture the DFEH paints is not the Blizzard workplace of today,” Blizzard said. “Over the past several years and continuing since the initial investigation started, we’ve made significant changes to address company culture and reflect more diversity within our leadership teams.”

On July 26, a reported 1,000 current and former employees at Blizzard signed a letter to denounce the company.

“To put it clearly and unequivocally, our values as employees are not accurately reflected in the words and actions of our leadership,” the letter reads.

Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick called the company’s response to the lawsuit “tone deaf” in a company-wide email. He apologized for not providing “the right empathy and understanding.”

On July 28, Blizzard employees went on strike to protest how the company handled the situation.

“Jen and Mike have more than three decades of gaming industry experience between them,” Blizzard said in a press release today. “Moving forward, they will share responsibilities over game development and company operations.

This is a developing story.