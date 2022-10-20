A surprising source has hinted Insomniac could release Wolverine in 2023

A new piece of information indicates Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Wolverine might be coming out sooner than expected.

A new Microsoft document was found by Tech4Gamers, which names Wolverine as a title set to be launched in 2023. “PlayStation also has a spate of first- and third-party exclusive titles lined up for launch in 2023, including Spider-Man 2, Wolverine, Horizon, Final Fantasy XVI and Forspoken,” the document reads.

Marvel’s Wolverine was announced alongside Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man 2 during the PlayStation Showcase event in September 2021. While the latter was revealed to be coming out in 2023, there was little known about Wolverine, including the release date. Seeing as Insomniac was most likely focused on the sequel of Peter Parker’s adventures, many fans speculated Wolverine would be released a year or two after Spider-Man 2.

The game was said to be “very early in development,” therefore, it’s surprising that it might be coming out the same year as Spider-Man 2. Since the initial short reveal trailer, not many details have been shared regarding Marvel’s Wolverine, which suggested that the game is far from being done.

This information comes directly from Microsoft, Sony’s main rival in the market. This means there’s a good chance it could be incorrect since it’s uncertain as to where Microsoft got the info about Sony’s release plans in the first place.

When it comes to Spider-Man 2—another AAA title Insomniac has been working on—it’s expected to come out next year. The exact release date still remains to be seen.