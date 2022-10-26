A Sony job listing hints at a new AAA title that could be an Uncharted or Last of Us game

A new Sony job listing has indicated that there’s an upcoming project involving Naughty Dog and PS5 Visual Arts, while also hinting at the development of a new AAA title.

The job post was spotted by VGC and is for the role of a senior producer at PlayStation Global. The post says Sony is “building a new internal game development team in partnership with PS5 Visual Arts,” which is known for “its contributions to The Last of Us franchise.” The post also says the “high visibility project” is being developed in collaboration with Naughty Dog and is currently an unannounced project.

Securing this role requires quite the résumé, though. You’ll need to have at least two or more published AAA titles under your belt and must have been a senior producer through at least one entire development cycle.

This post doesn’t confirm a new game in one of Naughty Dog’s IPs, which include The Last of Us and Uncharted series. But Naughty Dog’s recruiter hinted at another addition to the Uncharted series earlier this year, according to VGC. This new producer gig might be for the previously mentioned title, or it could be for a completely new IP yet to be revealed.

Regardless, Naughty Dog and the PS5 Visual Arts team have a new game in the pipeline, giving fans plenty to be excited about.