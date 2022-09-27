A Pennywise Easter egg could be coming to GTA 6 alongside new missions, according to leaks

Though it was rumored for some time, Grand Theft Auto 6 was finally confirmed earlier this year. Things seemed to be going smoothly at Rockstar until a leak appeared on the internet with over 90 videos. The GTA 6 leak has arguably been one of the biggest in gaming, with much of Rockstar’s project appearing online. Since then, fans have been digging through the videos to find new features.

Because this is unauthorized use of Rockstar’s footage, most of it is being taken down from the internet as fast as it can be posted. But there are some interesting new monsters coming to the game. For starters, the leaks suggest that there is a Pennywise Easter egg somewhere in the game. YouTuber Strange Man listed 10 Easter eggs that will be found in the game.

One of the major Easter eggs that can be found in GTA 6 will be Vice City’s version of the Sasquatch, according to the YouTube video. Players were able to find a Sasquatch in Grand Theft Auto 5, so it’s interesting that the developers would bring it back. There will also be new UFOs in the sky above Vice City, but they’ll likely be a new way to trigger this event.

The video also asserts that players will be going to spooky places in the new game on missions, like a Satanist’s house and a haunted warehouse. Strange Man also says that there will be a mission involving someone killing strippers, with players likely having to deal with the person committing those murders.

There’s another leak that points to a voice in a storm drain, similar to Pennywise from Stephen King’s It. While this isn’t confirmation, it could point to an Easter egg involving everyone’s least favorite clown.