A pay-to-win Final Fantasy spin-off has shadow dropped out of the blue

A Final Fantasy mobile game seems to have been quietly released worldwide for both the Google Play and Apple Play Stores.

Called Final Fantasy XV: War for Eos, this mobile strategy game allows players to build their own kingdom and fight off enemies who try to destroy their empire.

“Final Fantasy XV: War for Eos is a strategy game that will take you on a long adventure,” the game’s official description reads. “You will have a chance to build your dream kingdom, collect magical resources by traveling to other realms and reign your strong empire together with your friends. You will fight in a war with other cartels to defend your kingdom and your friends. But first, you should choose the right strategy to win the war, protect the Crystal and reign the Realm.”

Final Fantasy XV: War for Eos is also described as a game where players can feel like they are a “hero of movies,” giving them the ability to create their own scenario and plan the “desired termination.” But just a heads up, this game is definitely pay-to-win thanks to the microtransactions that come with it.

The game was first launched as a limited title in various countries, such as the Philippines and Indonesia back in March. But the game seems to have been released for more countries, especially with its launch for the app stores. You can check out the game by going to its official Google Play and Apple Play store listings.