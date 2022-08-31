A new game for one of Konami’s beloved franchises will be announced at TGS 2022

Konami has confirmed its participation and schedule for this year’s Tokyo Game Show, which is set to take place between Sept. 15 and 18. And one of the things that Konami has planned for the event is to reveal a new game belonging to a franchise “loved around the world” during a presentation on Friday, Sept. 16.

On the company’s website (via VGC), Konami confirmed that renowned voice actor Yuji Kaji will present the news on the conference stage along with other guests. Yuji Kaji is the voice actor for Eren Yeager (Attack on Titan) and Todoroki Shoto (My Hero Academia). He has also participated in games in the Final Fantasy franchise, like Hyrule Warriors and Granblue Fantasy.

The announcement won’t necessarily involve a franchise with Yuji Kaji’s participation, though, according to VGC. He will only be there “representing the fans” of the new game. Konami’s biggest franchises like Silent Hill, Castlevania, and Metal Gear are also out of the question. Instead, it’s expected to be a title “related to a smaller project,” according to VGC.

The information that corroborates this statement is the existence of games with these intellectual properties in development, according to VGC.

A Silent Hill 2 Remake may be in production at The Medium’s Bloober Team. The producer refuses to affirm or deny the idea. One of the studios of the publisher Annapurna Interactive could reportedly be responsible for a smaller project to bring episodic tales about the universe of Silent Hill.

Virtuos is reportedly working on a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. The rumor started after one of the company’s devs revealed, on his LinkedIn, the existence of an unannounced high-investment title.

Finally, Castlevania is reportedly the closest to completion, with internal development at Konami in Japan and support from local external studios.

To learn what new game will be announced, Konami fans will have to wait for TGS 2022, which takes place between Sept. 15 and 18.