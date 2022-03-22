A new easter egg has been found in The Witcher 3

The game that launched back in 2015 had continued to reveal new secrets over the years.

Players have been exploring The Witcher 3 since it launched back in 2015 and what could be the final undiscovered easter egg in the game has now been found.

In a video shared to YouTube by xLetalis, an easter egg involving Vivienne de Tabris was showcased. This character is someone Geralt meets while questing in the game. He helps her by curing her ailment, which has transformed her into a bird-like monster.

During the end of this quest, Geralt warns Vivienne that if he cures her then she will likely die in seven years, a fate which she agrees to, explaining that she’d rather have seven years without being cursed to look like a monster.

Following this decision, you can find Vivienne walking around Skellige, but as xLetalis shows, if you continue through seven years worth of in-game time she will drop dead in Yennefer’s room.

While the YouTuber was convinced there may be more to the easter egg, The Witcher 3 lead designer Phillipp Weber praised XLetalis for his findings, confirming this was the hidden easter egg that developers had recently teased.

It's kind of poetic that my 7-year Easter egg was found almost 7 years after the release of @witchergame.

Hats off to @xLetalis for his detective work on the game! https://t.co/bCXVFrOtbY — Philipp Weber (@PhiWeber) March 20, 2022

To progress through this much in-game time would not have been something that can easily be emulated without a little help from console commands. This is in fact how the YouTuber was able to skip time for seven years in the video.

For now, it seems everything hidden in The Witcher 3 has been found, however, there is no real way to know for sure, and perhaps there is still more to be uncovered.