A Death Stranding sequel almost appeared on Google Stadia

Its unclear if the project will resurface on another platform.

Death Stranding fans almost saw a sequel on Google Stadia, but the project was ultimately scrapped in 2020. With Google shutting down Stadia early next year, however, it’s unclear if the title would’ve ever seen the light of day.

Hideo Kojima, the popular developer behind the Metal Gear series, was reportedly working on a sequel to 2019’s Death Stranding on the Google Stadia, according to 9to5google. The game initially launched as a PlayStation exclusive in 2019, although it was recently released on PC.

The Death Stranding sequel was going to be a single-player experience, departing from the multiplayer model of the first game, where other players’ actions could impact your game environment. The report indicates that the focus on single-player was the reason Google canceled Stadia’s project Kojima as the organization didn’t believe there was still a “market for solo experiences.” The game was reportedly in the early stages of development before it was canceled in mid-2020.

Stadia was a cloud gaming service company accessible on multiple platforms and devices that allowed players to purchase games without downloading them. Players could also pay monthly to stream the games in 4k.

Stadia ultimately fell short of Google’s expectations, though, and the company announced that it would be shut down on Jan. 18. Google does plan to use the Stadia technology elsewhere, meaning updates might be coming to YouTube and Google Play.

Players who made purchases on Stadia can receive a full refund for their products through the Stadia app or website.