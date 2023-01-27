A $2,000 Steam game is getting the internet’s attention for all of the wrong reasons

If you’re sick of tactical FPS titles, enjoy wasting your time and money, and treat people of the opposite sex awfully, we’ve got the game for you. For you, we have ProX’s The Hidden and Unknown (and unwanted).

This game opens with a rather inappropriate little title sequence that lasts longer than a day on Venus and showcases the vast list of what the men’s rights movement has to offer. While this might be enough to deter almost the entirety of the human race, the $2,000 price tag is sure to piss off the rest just as quickly.

There are plenty of phobic topics in this game as soon as you start it, as its shown in the video below.



While The Hidden and Unknown looks like an accident in Microsoft paint, the storyline and dialogue arguably are the worst thing about this title, according to gamers in the community.

The opening sequence sits you down like Malcom McDowell in A Clockwork Orange and forces you to read line after line of misogynistic dialogue. “Most western men today are feminine, while most of the western women today are masculine,” is one of the pieces of writing. “Men mistake being weak as being good so they do not offend females, while women take on the more masculine role as their men are pathetic, weak, and incapable of taking the lead.”

If you’re thinking this is all a big joke, it’s possible, but not likely. According to Kotaku, the game’s creator of ProX has been showcasing his opinions in Discord DMs to the publication. Hilariously, the game “loosely follows (his) own experiences,” but not to a tee.

As for the ludicrous cost of the title, he reportedly said: “They make a big deal out of a price tag that doesn’t affect their life in any way, instead of focusing on improving not only themselves but the lives of people around them.”

Let’s just say this may be the easiest $2,000 we’ve ever saved.