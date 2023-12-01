6 new games to play on PS5 and PS4 this weekend (Dec. 1, 2023)

PlayStation gamers are eating well this year, with dozens of show-stopping AAA blockbusters, charming lesser-known indies, and everything in between gracing the platform over 2023. December is no different, as over the last week, yet another healthy selection of new games have joined the PlayStation Store.

If you’re wondering what to play this weekend, starting Dec. 1, 2023, look no further, as this article highlights six new PlayStation games that could be worth checking out.

Calico

Cat-lovers, rejoice. Image via Whitehorn Games

If you’ve ever wanted to run your own cat café, Calico is the game for you. It’s a charming community sim game that sees you collecting cuddly creatures to renovate a run-down cat café that conveniently fell into your care. According to the PlayStation Store listing, it’s “meant to make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside,” and we can see why. You can even ride a giant cat. What’s not to love?

Steamworld Build

The genre mash-up you didn’t know you needed. Image via Thunderful Publishing

The eagerly anticipated follow-up to Steamworld Dig is finally here. Steamworld Build smashes together two genres, base-building and dungeon-crawling, and it does so excellently. The result is an eclectic, colorful, and engaging experience that feels familiar to fans of the Steamworld series and fresh with its myriad of new gameplay elements. If you’re a Steamworld fan or if you like the sound of building your own settlements with a dash of dungeoneering, don’t sleep on this one.

Arcadian Atlas

RPG action. Image via Serenity Forge

Arcadian Atlas is an old-school party-based strategic RPG reminiscent of Fire Emblem. It boasts “deep tactical battles across vast and treacherous landscapes” with 12 custom classes including fighters and mages. Although it launched to a somewhat mixed reception, with its PC metascore currently sitting at 64, Arcadian Atlas is a solid indie RPG that’s worth experiencing for fans of tactical classics, but mainstream gamers should probably give it a miss.

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered

It’s time to return. Image via Night Dive Studios

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered brings the N64 classic back to life with crisp visuals, advanced rendering features, and updated character and weapon models. The remaster even adds new weapons and levels, and despite its surprisingly steep price tag of $30, Shadow of Oblivion Remastered is a solid choice for anyone who likes old-school first-person shooters.

Motesolo: No Girlfriend Since Birth

Lonely? Image via CFK Co.

I had to do a double take when I saw this one, but it’s all the rage on Steam, with over 800 “very positive” reviews and counting. Motesolo: No Girlfriend Since Birth is a Korean interactive visual novel about a man chronically unlucky with love. It won the Best Indie Game award at the 2021 Korea Game Awards, and launched for PlayStation 5 this week, so if you like visual novels with live-action characters, it’s worth checking out.

Pinball M

For the pinball wizards. Image via Zen Studios

This free-to-play horror-themed pinball game is unlike anything I’ve seen before. With several grungy pinball tables to choose from and a range of optional DLCs featuring classic horror characters like Chucky, Pinball M does exactly what it says on the tin.