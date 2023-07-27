5 games to prepare you for an alien invasion after the congressional UFO hearing

The July 26 Congressional hearing saw a former Air Force intelligence officer claim that the United States has possession of UFOs and other potentially “non-human” objects. Though the Congressional hearing failed to provide a decisive answer to whether or not we are alone in the universe, plenty of video games already have.

Unfortunately for us, most games depict our relationship with aliens as far from friendly. Some exceptions exist, but it might be best to prepare for the worst by diving back into these alien invasion games.

Alien video games

5) Xcom 2

Potentially the pinnacle of alien invasion games, Xcom 2 should be your first visit if you are fearing an impending intergalactic conflict. This strategy game will truly prepare you for the worst of all worst-case scenarios. In Xcom, there is not only one alien race but several united races that are trying to enslave or eliminate humanity entirely. If it truly is Earth against everyone, you should give Xcom 2 a shot.

Related: Alien Isolation team is working on a ‘science-fiction FPS’

4) Destroy All Humans

While this list is meant to prepare you for an alien invasion, you might consider switching sides if things are looking too bleak for the Earthlings. This two-game franchise will show you exactly how a cartoonish alien invasion of Earth might play out from the side of the aliens. Though the games are a bit dated at this point, both titles are still extremely fun and most importantly could get you a higher position in the alien ranks.

3) Starcraft 2

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Most alien invasion games depict the conflict between humans and aliens as a clear battle between two parties, but the truth is it might be a free-for-all. Starcraft 2 contains three major factions that you can pick between: Terrain (us, obviously), Protoss, and Zerg.

Starcraft 2 was once one of the most played competitive games ever, and it requires a strategic mind to improve. Playing Starcraft not only will give you an edge in a multi-party alien invasion but maybe ranking up high enough could even promote you to general in the upcoming alien war.

2) Dead Space 2

Image via Electronic Arts

Dead Space 2 is a good bet if our alien invasion turns out a lot more horror-themed than we might like. Instead of little green men, we could turn out to have infectious necromorphs reanimating our dead companions. Hope not, but best to prepare, right?

While the original Dead Space takes place largely in space, Dead Space 2 takes the fight much closer to home. A Dead Space 2 alien invasion is pretty far down my list of preferred alien invasions, but it is essential in the alien game catalog. Plus, you will experience one of the coolest and most grotesque moments in gaming history, but you’ll have to see that for yourself.

1) Mass Effect

Image via Electronic Arts

The Mass Effect series is undoubtedly the most popular depiction of an alien invasion in video game history. Best of all, some of the aliens are even on our side in this one! As Commander Shepard, you’re tasked with creating a diverse team of experts, developing relationships with your comrades, and protecting the galaxy in dangerous missions against an impossible foe and existential threat, the Reapers.

These are one of the better outcomes for our first contact with extra-terrestrials. If Mass Effect is anything to go by, we could establish a galaxy-spanning government, though we would have to eventually deal with a galaxy-ending threat. Hopefully, the ending won’t disappoint.

About the author