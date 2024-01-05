5 Best adventure games to play right now

Adventure games have been doing spectacularly well in the last couple of years. With a vast selection of titles available, however, it can be tough to decide which one to play. If you’re wondering what to play, don’t worry, we got you covered.

Whether you’re an Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, or PC user, there are plenty of adventure games to get stuck into. On top of that, they all offer different experiences. Some take you to haunted castles and twisted woods, while others take you on journeys through picturesque dimensions.

Here are five adventure games you must play if you’re looking for a wild ride.

Baldur’s Gate 3

You meet tons of charismatic characters in BG3. Image via Larian Studios

Our list must begin with no other title than 2023’s Game of the Year: Baldur’s Gate 3.

The latest Larian Studios release won numerous awards, including the 2023 Game Awards GOTY and Dot Esports’ GOTY. We aren’t just parroting TGA, though. Baldur’s Gate 3 is just as close to perfection as an open-world adventure RPG can be.

In the story, with the help of a few quirky and eclectic companions, you’ll embark on an expansive journey to try and get rid of a tadpole in your head, while also getting entangled in a bunch of other political, personal, and religious quests and nuisances.

I know it sounds cliche and almost generic, but trust me, BG3 is a game like nothing else. It quickly became my favorite game of the year, even outpacing Spider-Man 2. And let me tell you—if a game is better than a Spider-Man title in my eyes, it has to be good (I’m a huge Marvel nerd and even have a Spider-Man tattoo! Weird flex, I know).

Grand Theft Auto 5

Taking the mantle of Travis, Michael and Franklin is just so much fun. Image via Rockstar Games

All right, let’s get nostalgic. The most-anticipated game in history, Grand Theft Auto 6, was announced on Dec. 4, 2023. Its teaser trailer leaked early, so Rockstar just said “screw it” and dropped it. The game won’t be out for at least a year, since it’s set to release in 2025, and likely even later for PC. So, what better way to prepare for it than playing another GTA?

This is, obviously, where Grand Theft Auto 5 comes into play. While the game is already more than 10 years old, it hasn’t lost its charm. Los Santos is still as colorful and exciting to visit as it has been over the last decade. The three main characters, Michael, Travis, and Franklin, are still as charismatic as ever. Naturally, hopes for GTA 6 are gargantuan, and I’m afraid no game will ever match them. But this doesn’t mean GTA 5 is somehow worse—quite the contrary. Playing it will tingle your taste buds and make you yearn for more.

Lethal Company

What’s better than trying to survive multiple horrors with your friends? Image via Zeekerss

Now, let’s bring some cooperation to the table. Lethal Company is fun, hilarious, quite scary at times, and best enjoyed with a group of friends.

Lethal Company is one of those early-access games that drops out of nowhere and, in just a few days, builds a massive community, with clips flooding social media.

In this tense adventure, players dive into abandoned moons to scavenge for parts, while trying their best to survive the horrors awaiting them. While its graphics leave much to be desired, Lethal Company’s wonky gameplay makes it one of the goofiest and most enjoyable games available right now.

Remnant 2

Trust us, Remnant 2 is an exhilarating ride. Image via Gunfire Games

We’re staying in the eerie climate, but this time, moving to an adventure game that’s more vibrant, dynamic, and, well, adventurous–Remnant 2.

From developer Gunfire Games, Remnant 2 is a Soulslike journey in a dark, post-apocalyptic world full of demons, monstrosities, and beasts. While it isn’t the easiest game, given it’s heavily inspired by the Soulslike genre, it’s worth the ride if you’re into terrific third-person shooters set in gritty worlds. On top of that, three DLCs have been announced for Remnant 2. One shipped in November, and the other two are likely coming in 2024. So, if you get hooked, you’ll have tons of new content coming your way soon.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Talk about a colorful adventure. Image via Nintendo

Last but not least, we have something exclusively for Nintendo players. And when we talk about Adventure games exclusive to Nintendo, you know it has to be The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

TotK is another successful launch in the Zelda franchise, and launched in May 2023. It builds on the already stellar foundations of Breath of the Wild and improves almost every aspect of the gameplay, making it one of the best games of 2023 and in Nintendo’s history.

The Legend of Zelda is a must-play series for all Nintendo fans, and Tears of the Kingdom is no exception. You don’t have to take my word for it—in Dot’s Tears of the Kingdom review, we gave it a glowing 10/10, and we don’t give many of those!