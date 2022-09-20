2K addresses urgent NBA 2K23 console issues with September’s 1.005 update

Despite its short lifespan so far, 2K’s newest NBA title has already seen some updates potentially tackling bugs and glitches from its initial release. Updates this early should quell any fears of an absent developer for fans.

NBA 2K23 released update 1.005 on Sept. 19 with no listed gameplay changes, but addressed stability issues on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox consoles.

🛠️ An update went live last night addressing stability issues on PS5 and XBX 🛠️ — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 19, 2022

While devs claim the update was intended to stability issues, there were a few glitches that required attention. There isn’t any description of what the update fixed (yet), but the 1GB download should tackle some discussed bugs that were impacting post shots and hooks.

NBA 2K23 players have been reporting that there were several issues with post-hook shots, saying that they could be green without releasing the stick.

Post shots/hooks are currently immune to contests. This will be hotfixed tomorrow morning. The other bug where post hooks can green w/o releasing the stick is known and still being investigated. Tomorrow's fix should keep hooks in check until we can address it. — Mike Wang (@Beluba) September 15, 2022

NBA 2K23 was released on Sept. 9, with fans applauding the title due to its improvements from the prior iterations of the basketball franchise. This year’s edition of NBA 2K brought in new-and-improved graphics, new storylines, and new finishers for players who only like to dunk. Player ratings were chopped and changed to suit the current state of the game.

At least this update highlights fans can look forward to 2K continually ensuring the game is free from game-breaking glitches, at least for the time being.