2 new skins debut through Smite’s Dawn of Babylon event

Smite kicked off season eight nearly a month ago. As part of the new season, Smite got a major facelift, as well as a new event dubbed the Dawn of Babylon.

The Dawn of Babylon event burst onto the scene with three exclusive skins: Walking Blight Ymir, Regal Warrior Erlang Shen, and Experi-mental Baba Yaga. And today, the event continued with two more limited-time skins getting introduced to the store.

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

The newest additions are Home Run Heimdallr and Book of Nightmares Thoth. Most Smite players will already be familiar with Home Run Hercules, but Herc isn’t the only baseball player on the field anymore. Heimdallr’s new skin has him ready for the big leagues. Thoth’s, on the other hand, sees the Egyptian God dressed to haunt your dreams.

You can pick up Book of Nightmares Thoth and Home Run Heimdallr in a bundle for 900 gems. The bundle also includes announcer packs and a Death Stamp. When the next wing of the Dawn of Babylon event is released, the price for the bundle will increase from 900 to 1,200 gems.

If you don’t have any Gems on your account, you’ll need to drop $24.99 on the 1,500 Gem option to snag the 900 needed to buy the new bundle. You can check out both skins on Smite’s in-game store right now.