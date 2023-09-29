Is Forza Motorsport on Xbox Game Pass?

Forza Motorsport, the eighth installment in one of Microsoft’s biggest franchises is here, published through Xbox Game Studios and developed by Turn 10 Studios.

While many gamers are wondering if they will have to buy the racing title or if they can use their Xbox Game Pass to play it, there’s only one real answer—if it has the Xbox Game Studios name, you can be sure it will be part of the Xbox Game Pass library.

Is Forza Motorsport available on Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, Microsoft has confirmed Forza Motorsport will be on Xbox Game Pass on both console and PC. The race simulation game will be available day first on Oct. 10. It was optimized for Xbox Series X/S, so players can expect a smooth performance on the console. It is also available on PC through the Microsoft Store and Steam.

You can already pre-install Forza Motorsport on Xbox Game Pass.

Get on the track without breaking the bank. Image via Turn 10 Studios

Which version of Forza Motorsport is on Xbox Game Pass?

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to play the Forza Motorsport Standard Edition. There are two other editions you can buy as well: the Deluxe and the Premium Edition.

The Forza Motorsport Deluxe edition includes the base racing game plus the Car pass, which features 30 new-to-Forza cards weekly. Players will be sent one per week. The Premium edition gives five days of early access, the Race Day Car Pack, VIP Membership, and Welcome Pack, aside from the base game and the Car Pass.

