Forza Motorsport VIP Membership explained: Rewards, price, and should you buy?

Forza Motorsport players have the opportunity to enhance their experience in the game with the purchase of a VIP membership, but what exactly is it?

The additional add-on content in the Forza Motorsport VIP Membership includes plenty of in-game rewards, as well as the added benefit of being able to play in early access from Oct. 5—five days before the full release.

But with the game being available for free to Xbox Game Pass subscribers, are the rewards worth it? And what exactly do you get? We’ve got the answers here.

What rewards are in the Forza Motorsport VIP membership?

VIP membership in Forza Motorsport provides a plethora of bonuses, the biggest of which are a permanent 2x boost to base credits you earn and five days of early access, beginning Oct. 5.

On top of that, you will receive five special custom Forza Edition cars, which are only available for VIP members.

Finally, you’ll receive exclusive cosmetic items in Forza Motorsport including VIP Driver Gear, with five different colors to choose from, a VIP Player Card, VIP Crown Flair, and access to exclusive VIP events.

How much is the Forza Motorsport VIP membership?

You’ll receive even more free cars. Image via Xbox.

VIP member for Forza Motorsport is included in the Premium Edition of the game, which costs $89.99, or as part of the Forza Motorsport Premium Add-Ons Bundle, which costs $35.99 with Xbox Game Pass.

The Forza Motorsport VIP membership cannot currently be purchased separately but the Premium upgrade comes with additional bonuses in the form of a Welcome Pack, providing 500,000 in-game credits and five additional cars, and the Race Day Car Pack, which includes eight additional cars.

You will also get access to the Car Pass, which delivers 30 new Forza Motorsport cars to your game weekly, once per week.

Should you buy the Forza Motorsport VIP membership?

Whether you want the Forza Motorsport VIP membership is a personal choice, though the benefits it provides with 48 cars being added to your in-game garage in total is a significant boost, as is the half-a-million credits.

All the non-exclusive cars provided in the bundle can be bought in-game using credits earned on the track, however, so there are only a few you will not be able to access without it.

