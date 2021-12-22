Where to ram a snowman with a vehicle in Fortnite Chapter 3, season one

The Winterfest 2021 continues with full force in Fortnite. New challenges become available every day, allowing players to grind XP and earn rewards in the process.

One of the latest Winterfest challenges requires players to ram a snowman with a vehicle. This challenge also offers 18,000 XP as a reward and is relatively easier to complete compared to other ones.

Here’s how you can ram a snowman with a vehicle in Fortnite Chapter Three, season one.

How can you ram a snowman with a vehicle in Fortnite Chapter Three, season one?

If you’re looking to complete this challenge in a single go, you’ll need to get your hands on a vehicle at the beginning of a Fortnite match. Once you have your vehicle, make your way to the part of the island that’s covered in snow.

Keep an eye open for snowmen and ram them with your vehicle if you spot one. Considering their size, these snowmen are hard to miss and there are enough of them on the map for all players to complete their challenges.

While it should take only a few minutes to complete this challenge when prioritized, you can also start playing the match regularly and complete the challenge later in the match. If the circle starts closing around the snowy part of the map, you’ll have plenty of time to complete this challenge before the match ends.

Players wishing to complete the challenge as soon as possible can try landing in Rocky Reels as there are plenty of vehicles in the location. Be mindful of players trying to trick other players with the Sneaky Snowman disguise item. This item allows players to disguise themselves as snowmen, and it’s the perfect bait to lure in players who’re trying to complete the Snowman player challenge. Don’t be surprised if a player jumps out of the snowman you were trying to ram since the chances of them getting you down if you keep driving will be relatively low.