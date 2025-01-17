Where to place Godzilla Evacuation Shelter signs in Fortnite

Fortnite’s Godzilla Evacuation Shelter signs are warning posters that help the locals avoid the dangerous beast and stay safe on the island.

Multiple Godzilla quests in Fortnite allow you to earn the Godzilla cosmetics with the current battle pass rewards and gain experience points for completing these quests. Each quest gives you 25,000 XP and is quite easy to complete. If you’re having difficulty finding the Godzilla Evacuation Shelter signs, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s everything you need to know about placing these Godzilla Evacuation Shelter signs in Fortnite.

How to place Godzilla Evacuation Shelter signs in Fortnite

There are four Godzilla Evacuation Shelter signs that you need to place and they are located near the tunnels under the snowy mountains. Here is a look at all four locations to find and place the Godzilla Evacuation Shelter signs.

Godzilla Evacuation Shelter signs location one

To find the first Godzilla Evacuation Shelter sign, land at the Canyon Crossing point of interest and get a vehicle. Now, follow the rod to the east of the location and go straight until you find the entrance to the tunnel. Park your vehicle and find the first Godzilla Evacuation Shelter sign to your right. Go closer to the place and interact with it to place the poster.

Now, get back in your vehicle, drive through the tunnel, and find another entrance toward the south. Look at the left side, and you can interact with the glowing light to place the poster and move to the final two spots.

Godzilla Evacuation Shelter signs location two

The next Godzilla Evacuation Shelter signs are near the Brutal Boxcars point of interest. Get a vehicle to make things quick. After that, follow the railway track to the east of the location. It should make it easier for you to find the first entrance of the second tunnel. Place the Godzilla Evacuation Shelter sign to your left, and you should be done.

Lastly, drive your vehicle to the end of the tunnel again, and you will find the poster to your left again. Simply interact with it to finish the quest.

Tunnels in Fortnite frequently have chests and other enemy players, so make sure to take them down with your loot to complete your challenges without any problem. The second tunnel in this quest has a railway track, so you can also get a free ride out of the place after finishing the challenge and earn a lot of free loot on the train.

Next up, you can use our guides to complete this week’s Splinters of Possibility story quests and learn about the Music Pass’s free and premium rewards in Fortnite’s Festival season seven.

