Where to find the purple pool at Steamy Stacks in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 5 | Dot Esports

One of this week’s epic quests in Fortnite seems to be slightly more complicated than you might expect.

By bathing in the purple pool at Steamy Stacks, players can get a reward of 20,000 XP. But if you’re not well-versed with the area, it might take you a second to actually find it.

When you’re dropping down on Steamy Stacks, you’ll want to find the building with the label “Kevolution Energy” on it.

From there, you can walk straight into the building and enter a door to the left. There will be a door immediately to your right that will take you into a hatch with another door to the right.

Once you go through that third door, the pool will be to your left. It’s hard to miss once you’re in there because the dark room is lit by the purple color of the water in the pool.

All you have to do is hop in and you'll be done with the challenge.

The only reason this is complicated is because there are multiple bodies of purple liquid at Steamy Stacks, but you can only bathe in one for the quest. The actual stacks at Steamy Stacks have pools of purple liquid in them, but you can’t jump in them because the wind inside the towering cylindrical stack will throw you into the air.