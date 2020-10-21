Where to find the Cleanse Tanks and Escape hidden gnome challenges in Fortnite--Fortnitemares 2020 | Dot Esports

Need some easy experience? These two hidden quests in Slurpy Swarm could help you get a cool 20,000 XP for a quick boost to the next level.

To complete Cleanses Tanks, head to the ground floor of the main building in Slurpy Swamp. Upon reaching there, you can find two large industrial tanks with their tops mysteriously missing. Its contents have been poisoned, and it’s up to you to cleanse them by basking in the Slurp for a few seconds.

Once done, look to the west and you can find your next objective. Near a ruined wall, a pesky robotic gnome and likely Slurp-poisoning culprit is staring right at you. It’s only proper to give him a few cursory smacks to complete the “Escape?” challenge and earn your sweet share of experience. Unfortunately, he engages his rockets and spirals out of the window, so revenge will have to be postponed to yet another season.