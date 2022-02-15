Where to find Pinnacle Peak in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 1

Pinnacle Peak is the highest elevation point currently reachable in Fortnite. The spot gives players a gorgeous vista, sightlines on several major landmarks, and sliding/diving access to several different significant locations.

Additionally, you can typically find one to three chests and several tents at the Peak, giving you access to several new potential weapons or some saved weapons you’ve been holding onto.

But where is Pinnacle Peak and how can you find it?

Where to find Pinnacle Peak in Fortnite

Pinnacle Peak is located directly on top of the recently added Covert Cavern landmark. Covert Cavern is located in the mountain itself that’s underneath Pinnacle Peak. It’s located northeast of Camp Cuddle, northwest of Tilted Towers, and southwest of Logjam Lumberyard.

Screengrab via Epic Games

The easiest way to access Covert Canyon directly is via a direct drop out of the Battle Bus. But if you miss your jump, there’s a zipline that runs from a spot on the ground southwest of the Peak up to the very top.

From the top, you can slide down toward Camp Cuddle, Logjam Lumberyard, or the lake to the east of Covert Canyon. You can also jump into the big opening in Covert Canyon and land in the water.