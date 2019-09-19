Where to “dance at different telescopes” in Fortnite season X

The latest set of challenges is now available in Fortnite: Battle Royale season X. As the name suggests, this week’s Storm Racers tasks mostly involve storm circles and racing through time trials.

But one of the challenges reminds us of the Boogie Down set from earlier in season X because it asks players to “dance at different telescopes.”

This challenge is relatively simple, though. All you have to do is find three telescopes and use an emote or dance near it.

Here’s where you can find the telescopes in Fortnite season X.

Dusty Depot

Screengrab via Epic Games

This telescope can be found on top of the hill that’s southwest of Dusty Depot and east of Tilted Town.

Shifty Shafts

Screengrab via Epic Games

This telescope is on the hill southeast of Shifty Shafts and southwest of Salty Springs.

Moisty Palms

Screengrab via Epic Games

This telescope can be found on top of a hill southwest of Moisty Palms. It’s also directly south of the prison and north of the area known as Westworld.

If you complete all seven Storm Racers challenges and prestige the set, you’ll need to do a different version of this task. The Prestige challenge asks you to dance at two telescopes in a single match.