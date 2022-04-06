Where do you hit different targets with a sniper from at least 75 meters away in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 2?

Fortnite‘s newest season introduced a new Resistance theme and some weapons that many fans hadn’t seen in a while. This week’s update, v20.10, has added new challenges and unvaulting a fan favorite weapon: the Heavy Sniper Rifle. With it comes some new Resistance challenges to help the Seven stand up to the Imagined Order.

One of these challenges invites the player to try out the new sniper rifle by hitting three different targets over 75 meters away. This doesn’t specify whether they be Loopers, The Seven, or IO Guards, so it’s not clear how this will help the Resistance other than making the players more familiar with the weapons in the game.

Players can find the Heavy Sniper rifle or the regular Sniper Rifle as ground loot or from the different chests in the game. Once you find a rifle, you need to look for an elevated position that will see a lot of player traffic. For example, places like Tilted Towers or Rocky Reels have elevated positions where players can sit and wait for enemies.

Other options include the cliffs or different hilly terrain, such as the one surrounding The Daily Bugle. If you can get far enough with a sightline to the IO guards, you can easily hit a few of them and get the experience from completing the quest.

As with any game where you’re sniping, patience will be essential. Find a good spot to wait for your prey and then get a shot when they least expect it.