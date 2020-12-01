What we expect to happen during Fortnite's Galactus event today | Dot Esports

Fortnite’s latest season has been one of the most exciting ones yet. Players had the pleasure of completing one of the most stacked battle passes in Fortnite’s history with a huge cast of Marvel heroes.

As much fun as the latest season was, all good things must come to an end. Fortnite’s Chapter Two, season four is close to the finish-line.

The prime villain of the season, Galactus, is approaching the Fortnite world. The Nexus War event will kick off as Galactus finally arrives, and players will get to take place in one of the most significant events that Epic Games has held in Fortnite.

The event is scheduled to kick off at 3pm CT today. If this is going to be your first time attending a Fortnite event, know that they tend to be super crowded—so much so that the majority of the player base doesn’t get to participate in the event live

Make sure to download the latest Fortnite patch before the event starts and log in to Fortnite at least an hour or two before the event. The event playlist usually shows up 30 minutes prior to the start time, and you’ll need to be ready to jump in.

Though Epic mentioned it has increased its server capacity to host more players, one can never be too sure when it comes to Fortnite events. While you should be able to catch the event on YouTube or Twitch, nothing beats seeing it live.

What is going to happen during Fortnite’s Galactus event?

In previous events, Epic usually dropped hints on what to expect. It has been doing a marvelous job of keeping it a secret this time, which had fans wondering what will happen during the event.

The event’s main motto is joining the fight, indicating that there could be a full-on battle against Galactus. Fortnite’s Twitter account also asked the fans whether they know how to drive the battle bus, which can mean that everyone’s favorite bus may play a role in Fortnite’s future.

You do know how to drive the Battle Bus.. right?



Join the Fight on 12.1.20 4 PM ET pic.twitter.com/8K380f03P1 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 28, 2020

There have also been rumors, mentioning that Fortnite players may get to play in the old map once again after the event wraps up. There have been multiple references to time travel throughout the season, making this a slight possibility. Considering the player base has been asking for the old map’s return for a long time, this could be the most climactic chance to do it.

It isn’t clear how Fortnite can do this, but it is a known fact that Galactus hurts the worlds he touches even if he doesn’t get to destroy them. This intergalactic fight may cause Fortnite to enter a black hole, which could send it back in time. Note that these are all fan theories, and players will get to see the event’s real outcome after it takes place, today.

Regardless of what will happen in the Nexus War, Fortnite players can buckle up for one of the most prestigious events in Fortnite’s history.

You can access all the details regarding the event and how you can join in the fun through here.