What was included in Fortnite Patch 24.01?

Fortnite is known for its weekly updates, with every two of those usually bringing some kind of new content to the game. Players can usually tell which update is which by the version number, with most updates being added in .10s every two weeks. Thus, many players were curious about an update ending in .01 that went live in the early morning of March 20.

As likely expected from this smaller update number, it’s nothing compared to the size of the typical weekly updates that players might expect. Here’s all the information you need to know what was included in Fortnite Patch v24.01.

What was in the Fortnite v24.01 update?

According to data miners, it seems like the update didn’t include any significant new content. Instead, it updated Fortnite to be better compatible with the upcoming addition of the Unreal Editor in Fortnite, or UEFN, sometime on March 22. This is expected to fundamentally change the way Fortnite Creative is played, with many dubbing this standalone program “Creative 2.0.”

Many players are gearing up for the launch of Creative 2.0 in the coming days, with one of the maps at launch expected to be a recreation of the original battle royale map from Chapter One. This is just the start of what will be possible in this new program, though, and it’s hard to know what to expect before the wide range of creators in the game get their hands on it.

Thankfully, we finally have a release date for the new program, with the update coming in just a couple of days.