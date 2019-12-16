What time does Fortnite Winterfest begin?

‘Tis the season to be jolly since Epic Games is planning on adding a plethora of new content for this year’s Winterfest in Fortnite.

The Winterfest event will include new 14 Days of Fortnite challenges that will go live on a daily basis, rewarding players with new back blings, emotes, wraps, a pickaxe, and much more, according to data miner HYPEX. Alongside the challenges, Fortnite fans will enjoy new Christmas-themed skins—but they’ll likely come at a price.

HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News on Twitter Here’s the Free Winterfest (14 Days Of Christmas) Rewards!

Toward the end of the month, there will likely be a Christmas-themed event, but it’s unclear whether this will be storyline-related or it’s own self-contained story. Finally, the entire map is set to be covered in snow, similar to previous years, according to data miners HYPEX and Kleinmike.

HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News on Twitter SNOW MAP SOON!! Via: me & @xKleinMikex

Fortnite Winterfest is set to take place from Dec. 17 to Jan. 6, 2020. Since the event lasts for less than a month, Fortnite players will have to unlock the challenges as soon as possible.

Epic is set to follow up its widely-successful Star Wars event that saw Fortnite fans enjoy an exclusive scene from Disney’s upcoming film Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, which is set to release later this month.

This event introduced Lightsabers, the weapons of force-users from the Star Wars universe, alongside Stormtroopers and their Blasters. Fans also got their hands on a free Star Wars-themed glider to soar around the map.

It looks like Fortnite fans are being spoiled with plenty of content to enjoy over the holiday period.