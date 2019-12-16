What time does Fortnite Winterfest begin?

‘Tis the season to be jolly since Epic Games is planning on adding a plethora of new content for this year’s Winterfest in Fortnite.
The Winterfest event will include new 14 Days of Fortnite challenges that will go live on a daily basis, rewarding players with new back blings, emotes, wraps, a pickaxe, and much more, according to data miner HYPEX. Alongside the challenges, Fortnite fans will enjoy new Christmas-themed skins—but they’ll likely come at a price.
Toward the end of the month, there will likely be a Christmas-themed event, but it’s unclear whether this will be storyline-related or it’s own self-contained story. Finally, the entire map is set to be covered in snow, similar to previous years, according to data miners HYPEX and Kleinmike.
Fortnite Winterfest is set to take place from Dec. 17 to Jan. 6, 2020. Since the event lasts for less than a month, Fortnite players will have to unlock the challenges as soon as possible.
Epic is set to follow up its widely-successful Star Wars event that saw Fortnite fans enjoy an exclusive scene from Disney’s upcoming film Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, which is set to release later this month.
This event introduced Lightsabers, the weapons of force-users from the Star Wars universe, alongside Stormtroopers and their Blasters. Fans also got their hands on a free Star Wars-themed glider to soar around the map.
It looks like Fortnite fans are being spoiled with plenty of content to enjoy over the holiday period.