What is Accolade XP and how to earn it in Fortnite

Players need a certain amount of XP to level up and gain Battle Stars to unlock all the cosmetics in the Fortnite battle pass.

During Chapter three, season two, players needed 75,000 XP to level up, but the amount was bumped to 80,000 XP in chapter three, season three. The change may look small, but it made it hard for players that don’t frequently play to max out their battle pass. Combined with the nerfs to weekly challenges and milestones, the XP gain was significantly nerfed in the latest season, and Fortnite fans voiced their concerns. This motivated Epic Games to push out a hotfix.

We've heard your concerns about XP. While there’s new quests in 21.10 and events to earn XP all summer, we also want to make things feel better now.



So we've doubled Accolade XP, as well as granted players a boost of Supercharged XP, to keep the good vibes going! pic.twitter.com/2qyzP0DtSb — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) June 7, 2022

The hotfix included a buff to Accolade XP, a term that many players might be hearing for the first time.

What is Accolade XP in Fortnite?

Accolade XP refers to the points players get when they open chests, discover new locations, and tame animals. There are many other simple actions that reward players with XP, and the amounts were just doubled after the latest patch.

This means that players will receive double the XP they were getting from Accolade XP sources. The change only involved Accolade XP; the XP rewards from challenges remain the same.

How do you get Accolade XP in Fortnite?

Players can earn Accolade XP by opening chests, discovering new locations, or performing various other in-game mechanics. You don’t have to show extra effort to make Accolade XP in Fortnite since you’ll be earning plenty by simply playing the game your way.