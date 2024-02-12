What games will Disney and Epic Games be making together?

The recently announced collaborative project between Disney and Epic Games sounds ambitious, to say the least, as the two are set to “collaborate on an all-new games and entertainment universe” with experience that “interoperates” with Fortnite.

Recommended Videos

The goal of this project, which spurred a $1.5 billion investment from Disney into Epic, is to provide a makeshift Disney-themed metaverse for players to “play, watch, create, and shop.” But the first word there is “play,” which has everyone wondering about what sort of games will come from this partnership.

Of course, we don’t know exactly what kind of games will be made between Disney and Epic, but we can infer and make educated guesses based on what we know so far.

What kind of games will Disney and Epic Games make?

Big ideas. Image via Disney

We know that both the games that will be made and the “persistent universe” that users will experience will all be built on the Unreal Engine. The Unreal Engine is one of the most recognizable dev toolkits in all of gaming as several prolific titles have been built on Unreal, including most of Epic’s standout titles such as Fortnite and Gears of War.

We also know the gaming experience will be “connected to” and “interoperating with Fortnite.” The most recent and prominent example of games like this are LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival, which were all released in December 2023. While these use Fortnite assets and are playable within Fortnite, they are technically separate games (each with their own Epic Games Store listing).

What types of games will be playable?

Here are some ideas for game types we might be able to play in the Disney x Epic gaming universe:

A racing game featuring all Disney IPs. The promotional image for the project features a track going around the concept world. Perhaps a tie-in to Cars?

A Disney MMO. Is it weird that the only Disney game that could be considered an MMO that comes to my mind is Toontown Online? There’s never been a fully flushed-out MMO that encompasses everything Disney.

An open-world Star Wars survival game. Yes, LEGO Fortnite already exists and there’s no shortage of survival games, but a survival game tied to Star Wars with some more polish on it would be a hit.

This is purely speculative for now, but Disney and Epic have promised that more information about their shared gaming/entertainment universe will be coming “soon-ish.”