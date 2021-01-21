Here are the Week 8 Epic and Legendary quests for Fortnite Chapter 2, season 5 | Dot Esports

Not a fan of seafood? Too bad.

Completing quests in Fortnite is the perfect way to finish off your battle pass in time for the next season, earning you quick and easy to achieve XP.

This week's Epic quests offer 140,000 XP, while the Legendary quests provide 143,000 XP. That's a sizable portion, totaling 283,000 XP and maybe even a few extra levels.

Week eight of Fortnite Chapter two, season five is especially straightforward with objectives that both newer players and seasoned veterans can easily achieve.

Here are the full list of quests.

Week eight Epic quests

[20,000 XP] Destroy three apple and tomato produce boxes at The Orchard Farmers Markets

[20,000 XP] Drive a car through the corn field at Steel farm

[20,000 XP] Deliver a truck to Sunflower's Farm

[20,000 XP] Deal 250 Pistol damage

[20,000 XP] Collect 500 Gold Bars

[20,000 XP] Blow up a gas pump

[20,000 XP] Travel 3,500 meters with a glider

Week eight Legendary quests