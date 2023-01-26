Unluckiest Fortnite player ever loses match to unexpected Rocket Launcher

Winning a Fortnite match is tough. You have to survive the onslaught of every other player, which almost always includes multiple firefights. Getting to the top ten is even more stressful as you’re so close to victory, but much can still go wrong.

One Fortnite player trying to escape danger decided to jump to safety—and ended up jumping directly into the path of a stray rocket, resulting in a hilarious (albeit unlucky) clip.

Fortnite player GujuMafia1 shared a clip of their Fortnite match that ended with them being killed by a rocket, showing how luck can influence the outcome of a match.

The player managed to outmaneuver another enemy, giving them a couple of seconds of peace to catch their breath and potentially escape. However, as they jumped a final time to what seemed like a safe spot, they collided with a stray rocket in mid-air, killing them instantly.

Its unclear where the rocket came from or if it was intentionally shot at GujuMafia. Seeing as the projectile came from the opposite direction as most of the shots that initially hit GujuMafia, it seems like an enemy shot their rocket launcher toward the general direction of the final group of players, hoping to damage or eliminate a player from afar. Little did the random enemy know that their rocket was in the perfect place at the perfect time.

Other players explained how mad this situation would’ve made them, while others claim its an enjoyable moment that adds to the fun. Regardless, the original player has a new clip to show friends and currently holds the title of the unluckiest Fortnite play of the day.