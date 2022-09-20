Fortnite is one of the biggest games in the world right now, drawing in millions of players every year to the island.

While Fortnite is known to partner with some of the biggest brands, it also provides a platform for creators and brands to work together to create something without Epic Games. For instance, The Tonight Show is hosting a recreation of its studios with a Creative level. Now that the recreation of Rockefeller Center has been created in Fortnite, many fans are eager to hop into the new level.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to get to The Tonight Show and Rockefeller Center in Fortnite.

How to get to The Tonight Show & Rockefeller Center in Fortnite Creative

Since Tonight at the Rock is a Creative level, all you need to play is the Island Code: 2678-5325-0723. In the level, players will explore the different studios located at Rockefeller Center, including 30 Rock and The Tonight Show. Players will be able to play minigames involving races and a version of skeeball with the Baller vehicle.

Fallon made the announcement for the level on his TV show. The level was funded by Samsung and players will see different gadgets from the company in the level. Players will be able to purchase the upgrades in these gadgets by using the level’s currency, Fallon Coins.

This level marks the latest collaboration between a Creative level company and a brand without any involvement by Epic Games outside of providing a platform. As Creative evolves, it’s likely we’ll see more evolved versions of these collaborations.