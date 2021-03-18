Tomb Raider's Croft Manor will be available in Fortnite Creative on March 23 | Dot Esports

Chapter Two, season six of Fortnite features some of the most dynamic and wide-scale story elements the game has seen while Agent Jones works to keep the very fabric of reality from ripping apart at its seams.

But it wouldn’t be a big Fortnite event without more crossovers. One of the newest additions to the lineup is Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft and Raven from DC's Teen Titans.

As part of the Square Enix Presents broadcast earlier today, the company revealed how Tomb Raider will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year. This included the confirmation that Lara Croft, the franchise's protagonist, would be playing a bigger role in Fortnite than many initially thought, with Croft Manor arriving in the battle royale.

Get ready to explore Croft Manor inside @FNCreate built by @fn_alliance on March 23 at 10 AM ET. pic.twitter.com/BweH0FoHpQ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 18, 2021

As of now, it appears that Croft Manor will only be available in Fortnite Creative and is being pushed as an exploration map, meaning it should include some fun Easter eggs.

Regardless of which variation of Tomb Raider you end up playing, Croft Manor is almost always a key location tied directly into the lineage of Lara’s family. In the most recent iteration, it includes a secret lab, hidden areas, and a crypt holding all of the deceased members of the Croft family.

Lara Croft is one of the most iconic characters in video game history, being one of the first iconic female characters in video games and helming a massive action-adventure franchise that is still running today.

Related: How to unlock the Lara Croft skin in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 6

Fortnite offers four different skins for the legendary archaeologist, including a retro look and one based on her most recent in-game appearance.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.