The Bouncer trap has returned to Fortnite: Battle Royale

Epic Games unvaulted the Bouncer trap today, bringing the popular mobility item back to Fortnite: Battle Royale in the v10.40 update.

The Bouncer trap hasn’t been changed since its removal from public matches in September 2018. Epic’s community coordinator Sean Hamilton said that the Bouncer trap was originally removed due to “the influx of recent mobility items.” But since certain mobility items like Planes and the Quadcrasher have been removed, the Bouncer has been reintroduced.

The v10.40 patch notes say that Bouncer traps can be found in Llamas, supply drops, vending machines, or floor loot and it’ll still drop in stacks of three.

The Bouncer trap is essentially a replacement for hop rocks. They provide players with a quick burst of movement if they’re next to them. Once players are in the air, they won’t receive any fall damage. Since Bouncers come in stacks of three, players need to use them wisely.

The Bouncer trap is especially useful in Fortnite because it allows players to navigate the map extremely quickly without a vehicle. It could be used as an effective escape method against the B.R.U.T.E mechs, but there isn’t much that can stop those powerful robots.

The v10.40 update has been widely praised by the community so far. In addition to the return of the Bouncer trap, Epic introduced the Combine LTM and a Legendary Tactical SMG.