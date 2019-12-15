Tfue teams up with Scoped for the Fortnite Winter Royale

Fortnite pro and Twitch star Turner “Tfue” Tenney is partnering with amateur console player “Scoped” for the Fortnite Winter Royale, the pro announced today.

Scoped is a relatively small Fortnite player considering the ex-teammates that Tfue has played with in the past, such as Dennis “cloakzy” Lepore, his former FaZe teammate.

Tfue on Twitter My Official Duo for Winter Royale 🏆

Nonetheless, Scoped is an extremely skilled Fortnite player. He finished second in the Solo Cash Cup week seven, playing against PC opponents using a controller. Scoped said that he was a free agent on Dec. 3 and it looks like he will get his chance to shine with one of the most popular Fortnite players as his duo.

The duo has played together on Tfue’s stream before. On Dec. 11, the young player went god-mode to save Tfue and wipe an entire squad.

Scoped is a god Clip of Tfue Playing Fortnite – Clipped by jalen_kekw

Although Fortnite’s competitive scene is in limbo with the lack of tournaments, Epic Games revealed that the Winter Royale will be returning sooner than expected. Tfue and his new duo partner Scoped will be playing on Dec. 20 for the first day of the tournament. The tournament will continue from Dec. 21 and conclude on Dec. 22.

Presumably, Tfue and Scoped will be playing in the North American East tournament since this is where Tfue is located. The prizes are broken down between each console and region. For example, there is an $8,000 prize for first place in day three of the PC NA East tournament. The full breakdown of the prizes can be found on Epic’s website.

Tfue and Scoped aren’t the only notable duos that will be competing in the Winter Royale. On Dec. 5, Fortnite World Cup solo champion Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf revealed that he will be teaming up with Team Liquid’s Josef “stretch.”

Bugha on Twitter Bugha x Stretch 🏆

Fans will get to see each duo in action once they go head-to-head in the Winter Royale from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22.