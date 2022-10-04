Some players think Vecna from Stranger Things is coming to Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, thanks in big part to the collaborations Epic Games is able to secure. At any given moment, players can be fighting alongside or against Goku, Bruno Mars, or Robo-Cop, just to name a few. Now, some fans think a second Stranger Things collab is in the works.

According to different data miners, Epic recently added a grandfather clock to the game’s files. This, by itself, isn’t exactly hard evidence, even if the most recent season heavily featured the chiming of a grandfather clock.

What’s interesting about this grandfather clock is that the numbers on the face are upside down of where they should be—like in Stranger Things Season 4.

FORTNITE x STRANGER THINGS (Vecna)???



A random clock was added codenamed "grandfather clock" which is likely a teaser to the one in Stranger Things.. (noticed by @FNLeaksAndInfo) pic.twitter.com/r0rp4Qhg4w — HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 4, 2022

Instead of being in the top right corner, the one is on the bottom left side, with the rest of the numbers following the numerical pattern clockwise.

This is just speculation, of course, and it could be one of the artists at Epic games accidentally put the clock face upside down and backward. But, if it wasn’t an accident, it’d be pretty strong evidence that Vecna or the other characters could be coming.

Epic is known to add teasers months in advance of actually introducing cosmetics into the game. We’ve seen this as recently as last season when it was revealed a house in Sanctuary was teasing a Dragon Ball collab. It could be this is Epic acknowledging fans are eager for a Stranger Things collab, or just another asset added to the game.

We’ll likely find out more as the seasons progress, with the potential for another Stranger Things collab hovering just out of sight.