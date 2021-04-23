Save Points, Choppa reportedly coming to Fortnite creative update v16.30 | Dot Esports

From what appears to be an error by Epic Games themselves, details of what’s to come for Fortnite Creative in update v16.30 have been leaked online.

The details are believed to have stemmed from a blog post on Fortnite’s official site before removed, then reposted by data miners showcasing what are believed to be new additions coming to the game mode.

Firstly, for those who enjoy building long-form narrative experiences in the mode, save points will be introduced into the game. Using these players can leave a server and join back picking up right where they left off on their previous visit.

For vehicle enthusiasts, the Choppa will be arriving in creative mode during this upcoming update. This vehicle was vaulted back in season five and hasn’t been seen since.

The v16.30 update also boasts a number of other changes for creative including bug fixes, hub changes, and the introduction of new weapons and map crafting items.

New weapons

Mechanical Explosive Bow

Mechanical Shockwave Bow

Primal Stink Bow

Primal Pistol

Primal SMG

Recycler

Primal Bow

Mechanical Bow

Makeshift Revolver

Makeshift Shotgun

Makeshift Submachine Gun

Makeshift Rifle

Makeshift Bow

Epic Games will also be launching a Fortnite Creative Documentation website. Using this site, players can see technical details on the features and systems present in the creative mode.

All the information on this website is written by the developers behind the game, making this the perfect resource for new creators looking to get the best grasp on the system.