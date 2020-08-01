Rumored Atlantis area appears in Fortnite as Coral Castle | Dot Esports

After Aquaman’s trailer two weeks ago, the water levels in Fortnite have consistently went down. As the water lowered, data miners found hints of a new underwater area.

Today, that area has been officially revealed with the name of Coral Castle. The underwater point is located in the northwest corner of the map with the entrance located where a whirlpool used to be near Sweaty Sands. Data miners found this zone by lowering their graphic settings during the two-week period.

The area is filled with different types of ruins and seaweed, and there are plenty of chests lying around. But as expected from Fornite points of interest, you ought to be careful, especially today when all players will want to explore it.

With this update, the water level is back to normal alongside other map changes. The Fortilla changed orientation 90 degrees and the Slurpy Swamp is also back.

You too can log-in and explore the Coral Castle, but be aware that you won’t be the only one. Everyone wants a piece of the Ancient Kingdom.