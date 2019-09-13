Reported B.R.U.T.E. infinite HP glitch in Fortnite is fake

Fortnite’s infamous B.R.U.T.E. might be the bane of many players’ existence, but a rumored glitch won’t be the cause of more pain and suffering. Several players reported an infinite health glitch with the mech, but a video on Reddit shows the robot’s HP being reduced.

The “God mode” glitch for the mechs was found in August. This glitch made B.R.U.T.Es extremely overpowered since they could withstand any enemy damage. Using two Junk Rifts before jumping inside of the mech and stomping made the player invincible. They were immune to both weapon fire and the storm, which guaranteed a victory royale.

Epic Games has temporarily removed the mechs in August and September, even after several bug fixes that made it so the B.R.U.T.E. couldn’t enter God mode again.

The video showing the supposed return of God mode for the B.R.U.T.E. is fake, however. Players are seen shooting the mech and it apparently takes no damage. But the player in the video is using colorblind mode, so it becomes extremely difficult to see the health bar of the mech deplete.

r/FortniteCompetitive – Infinite HP mech glitch. Still not disabled. Thanks, epic. r/FortniteCompetitive: Welcome to Reddit’s developer-supported home for competitive Fortnite tailored for those interested in the competitive scene …

There are small blue numbers that are showing around the mech, suggesting that damage is being taken and the health bar does deplete. At the end of the video, the player jumps out of the mech as it’s being destroyed. This video’s low quality makes the glitch seem more believable, but Fortnite players don’t have to worry about God mode returning.

Screengrab via Reddit

But amidst all of the controversy surrounding mechs, the B.R.U.T.E. is still a part of Fortnite.