Radio Stations reportedly coming in Fortnite's upcoming Patch v13.40 | Dot Esports

With the addition of drivable cars showcased in the season’s Battle Pass trailer, Fortnite players will be given the most realistic driving experience in the game so far.

According to leaker ShiinaBR, Fortnite is looking to take this experience to the next level by adding Radio Stations to the game in the upcoming Patch v13.40. What players will be able to listen to was not reported, however.

Radio stations will be added to the game in v13.40! — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) August 5, 2020

When cars were introduced in Patch v13.20, fans believed they would be able to drive the vehicle as was showcased in the trailer. While it took longer to get to that point because of bugs, Epic announced players would be able to drive the cars in the v13.40 JoyRide update.

Currently, there have been four different vehicles showcased for the game of different sizes and designs. Whiplash, the sports car that appears to be the fastest vehicle, is coming in the update.

Mudflap, the full-sized truck is already in the game. Prevalent is a two-door coupe is the most traditional looking car coming to the game. And finally, Bear, the smaller truck, will likely be able to carry players in the back.