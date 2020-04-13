A new PlayStation Plus-exclusive Celebration pack is coming to Fortnite soon—and it’s already available for players in New Zealand.

A new cosmetic pack for Fortnite players on PS4 comes out seemingly every few months, with the last one dropping this past December. The latest pack should be coming to other regions soon.

A new PSN Celebration Pack is now available in New Zealand for free! It'll be available worldwide within the next 24 hours!



The pack contains:

– "Point Patroller" Outfit

This new pack features the same sleek blue and white aesthetic as past packs. It’s called Point Patroller and it also comes with the Recon Strike back bling.

Point Patroller wears a hoodie, a beanie, sunglasses, and a headset. His back bling comes equipped with a radio and two grenades, although those are just cosmetic.

PlayStation began receiving exclusive Fortnite packs over two years ago in February 2018. Since then, there have been no less than seven other Celebration Packs for PS Plus members to wear in-game.

If this pack will be like previous PS Plus Celebration packs, it’ll be gone after a few months. Make sure to claim it once it’s officially live in your region.